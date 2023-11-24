South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

24 November 2023 - 10:12 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

Five men stand accused of the 2014 murder, and two allegedly confessed to the crime. Their defence teams argue that the alleged confessions are inadmissible.

TimesLIVE

Limpopo taxi driver shot dead while transporting pupils to school

A Limpopo minibus driver was shot dead on Wednesday morning as some of the pupils he was transporting sought cover by dropping to the floor of the ...
News
1 day ago

Off-duty police officer killed in road rage altercation was shot nine times

Off-duty Pietermaritzburg public order police const Thabani Gwala, 35, who was killed during an alleged road rage altercation, was shot nine times.
News
2 days ago

Manhunt under way after fatal shooting of Cape Town police captain

Hawks detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a police captain by gunmen at an informal settlement in Table View, Cape Town.
News
3 days ago
