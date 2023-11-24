The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.
Five men stand accused of the 2014 murder, and two allegedly confessed to the crime. Their defence teams argue that the alleged confessions are inadmissible.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy: SABC News
TimesLIVE
