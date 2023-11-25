Cop gunned down in KZN tavern buried

Several high-ranking officers paid their respects on Saturday at the funeral of slain KwaZulu-Natal police constable Sphesihle Cele, 26, who lost his life on November 16 in the line of duty.
Constable Cele, who was attached to the public order policing unit in Empangeni, had responded to a complaint of a man carrying a firearm inside a tavern.
He was shot by an armed man and died on the scene. The shooter was then shot dead by police.
Minister of police Bheki Cele, deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili and KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi attended the official funeral service.
“We are gathered here today to send off one of our own. One of the young and brave. The hero in our midst — constable Cele. It is disheartening to be sending off such a vibrant, energetic and committed young man,” Mosikili said.
“On behalf of the SAPS our hearts are heavy with sorrow, and we extend our deepest condolences to constable Cele’s family, friends and colleagues.
“It is just too much to comprehend losing our members at the hands of criminals. This year alone our statistics show we have lost 75 members.
“The members who paid with their lives to protect and safeguard the wellbeing of South Africans, we salute all of them. May their souls rest in perfect peace,” Mosikili said.
Constable Cele, who was born on April 20 1997, joined the SAPS on April 1 2022.
“Leaving behind a legacy defined by unwavering commitment and exemplary service. Rising to the rank of a fully-fledged constable in December 2022, he served with distinction at Empangeni public order policing in KZN.
“Constable Cele, a son following in his father’s footsteps, exhibited a profound commitment to uphold the values of the service mirroring the dedication of his predecessor father who was stationed at Thembisa in Gauteng.”
Mosikili told mourners the life of a police officer is “an undeniable challenge ... set against a societal backdrop that often fails to fully grasp the complexities of our work and the inherent dangers we face daily”.
