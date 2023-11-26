South Africa

Coastal bathers warned of strong rip current with full moon

26 November 2023 - 11:15 By TIMES LIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a warning to coastal bathers of a spring tide rip current
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a warning to coastal bathers of a spring tide rip current
Image: 123/alexzaitsev

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned coastal bathers to be aware of dangerous swimming conditions arising from the peak of a full moon spring high tide on Sunday.

“It is expected between 2pm and 3pm and is of grave concern for coastal bathers around the South African coast on Sunday,” Craig Lambinon said.

The spring high tide peaks will be followed by spring low tide later in the afternoon, he said.

“NSRI, lifeguards the emergency services, police and municipal beach authorities are urgently appealing to bathers to be cautious of expected strong rip currents to prevail today, especially during the late afternoon, today Sunday, and for the next few days,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Gqeberha blocks life-saving buoys from its beaches

The pink devices supplied by the NSRI have saved about 160 people from drowning so far — but Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has ‘concerns’ about them
News
12 hours ago

Search continues for Knysna boy caught in rip tide

The search continues for an eight-year-old boy feared to have drowned after he was caught in a rip current at Noetzie Beach, near Knysna, on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Bathers and anglers cautioned about strong rip currents with full moon

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned bathers and anglers to be cautious of a full moon spring tide that could result in stronger rip ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Search on for missing teen believed to have been caught in St Lucia rip current South Africa
  2. The forensic warrior who is a 'game changer' in SA crime South Africa
  3. SA-born woman among first of Israelis freed by Hamas South Africa
  4. Coastal bathers warned of strong rip current with full moon South Africa
  5. Three ultra-trail runners mugged during Cape Town race South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct