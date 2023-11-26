South Africa

Load-shedding to drop to stage 4 from midday on Sunday

26 November 2023 - 10:24 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Eskom announced it was dropping from stage 6 to stage 4 on Sunday
Eskom announced it was dropping from stage 6 to stage 4 on Sunday
Image: EskomSePush

South Africans will get a slight reprieve as Eskom announced it was moving from stage 6 load-shedding to stage 4 from midday on Sunday. 

In a statement, the power utility said: “The implementation of stage 6 load-shedding over the past few days has allowed the replenishment of the emergency reserves at our pumped storage and open cycle gas turbine (OCGT) power stations.”

“Due to this improvement, load-shedding will be reduced to stage 4 from midday until 5am on Monday.”

Thereafter stage 3 will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Monday, followed by stage 4 from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday.

This pattern of implementing stage 3 in the morning and stage 4 in the evening will be repeated daily until Thursday.

Eskom said it would monitor the grid and communicate any changes. 

It said unplanned outages are currently at 15,386MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,617MW.

About 2,500MW of generating capacity is anticipated to return to service by Tuesday evening. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Stage 6 load-shedding kicks in as Eskom darkens weekend

Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from noon on Friday until 5am on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Broken promises: Ramokgopa, Mbalula in firing line as stage 6 load-shedding hits week before December

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is in the spotlight as his assertions that load-shedding would be a thing of the past this festive season fall ...
Politics
1 day ago

Heatwave and stage 6 load-shedding a recipe for disaster for farmers, says Agri Limpopo

Limpopo farmers on Friday expressed outrage over Eskom's decision to implement stage 6 load-shedding, saying this spelt disaster for the agricultural ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Search on for missing teen believed to have been caught in St Lucia rip current South Africa
  2. The forensic warrior who is a 'game changer' in SA crime South Africa
  3. SA-born woman among first of Israelis freed by Hamas South Africa
  4. Coastal bathers warned of strong rip current with full moon South Africa
  5. Three ultra-trail runners mugged during Cape Town race South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct