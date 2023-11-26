South Africa

Search on for missing teen believed to have been caught in St Lucia rip current

26 November 2023 - 12:13 By TIMESLIVE
Divers are looking for a 17-year-old teen who went missing in the surf along St Lucia's beach on Saturday
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Divers are looking for a 17-year-old teen who went missing in the surf while swimming at Jabula beach, St Lucia, in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) St Lucia station commander Jan Hofman said: “Police divers, assisted by iSimangaliso Wetland Park rangers and NSRI St Lucia are continuing in an ongoing search for the local male who went missing in the surf while swimming at Jabula Beach, St Lucia, and who we believe was caught in rip currents before disappearing under water on Saturday afternoon.”

Hofman said in the same incident a 14-year-old local boy was rescued from the water by a another local.

“Our NSRI rescue craft JetRib, Rescue 40 Alpha, was launched. On arrival on the scene, a 14-year-old male, rescued from the water by Dali Ncebo Xulu, was medically assessed by NSRI medics and was released requiring no further medical care.”

He said however an extensive sea and shoreline search revealed no signs of the 17-year- old who remains missing.

TimesLIVE

Coastal bathers warned of strong rip current with full moon

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned coastal bathers to be aware of dangerous swimming conditions arising from the peak of a full moon ...
News
3 hours ago

Cape Town deploys lifeguards to beaches, pools for festive season

Cape Town launched a beach safety initiative on Wednesday, confirming that 340 lifeguards and 330 policing personnel would be deployed to beaches ...
News
3 days ago

‘I couldn’t sleep’: Kliptown residents relive boy’s last words before drowning

The deceased, assumed to be in his late teens, slipped while trying to cross a stream for a cigarette
News
1 week ago

Body of missing teen swept away in Kliptown stream recovered

The search for a Soweto teenager who fell into the Klip River has ended with the recovery of his body by emergency services personnel.
News
1 week ago
