South Africa

Three-year-old Durban boy hospitalised after pit bull attack

26 November 2023 - 20:26 By TIMESLIVE
A three-year-old was hospitalised after a pit bull attack on Sunday.
Image: ALS Paramedics

A three-year-old boy was attacked by a pit bull in the Bluff, south of Durban on Sunday

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to numerous calls of an attack on a child in Watsonia Road shortly after 6.30pm.

“Paramedics arrived to find chaos as members of the public were trying to contain the dog. The patient’s mother carried the little boy to our medics.

“He had sustained multiple serious injuries as a result of the attack and was stabilised on scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital,” he said.

Police were called to the scene of the attack.

TimesLIVE

