South Africa

UFS sociology lecturer cleared of hate speech resigns

26 November 2023 - 16:57
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Pedro Mzileni.
Pedro Mzileni.
Image: Theo Jeptha

University of the Free State (UFS) sociology lecturer Dr Pedro Mzileni who was recently cleared of hate speech has announced his resignation from the institution. 

In October, UFS cleared Mzileni after an inquiry into alleged race-baiting comments during a guest lecture about coloniality and the history of racism. 

The investigation emanated from a complaint by AfriForum Youth, which claimed Mzileni used rhetoric that appeared to be aimed at stoking the fires of racial division. He allegedly referred to white South Africans as “land thieves”. 

The university said its probe, which included an independent fact-based investigation process, found “no evidence that students were exposed to hate speech” and also “no prima facie case of misconduct on the part of Dr Mzileni”. 

In a letter of resignation shared on X, Mzileni thanked the university for the experience and support provided during his time there.

The university confirmed a letter of resignation was received from Mzileni on Friday. 

“Dr Mzileni did not provide reasons for the resignation, and it will be effective December 29. The university management takes note of the resignation and wishes Dr Mzileni all the best with his career,” the university said. 

It said during the second semester UFS had launched an urgent and formal investigation into a guest lecture given by Mzileni to second-year LLB students on July 25.

“This included independent fact-based investigation processes. Based on all the information available during the investigation, no evidence could be found that students were exposed to hate speech. The report on the investigation was shared with Dr Mzileni earlier this month.” 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

UFS lecturer exonerated of racism claim after university investigation

The University of Free State confirmed on Friday that Dr Pedro Mzileni has been cleared after an inquiry into alleged race-baiting comments during a ...
News
4 weeks ago

The thought police are still among us, insidious as ever

As bell hooks said, ‘No need to hear your voice — tell me about your pain and I will tell it back to you in a new way, in such a way that it has ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Racism complaint against UFS lecturer is being investigated: SAHRC

University of the Free State (UFS) lecturer Dr Pedro Mzileni says he is not being investigated by the South African Human Rights Commission regarding ...
News
2 months ago

SAHRC to investigate UFS lecturer for 'calling white people land thieves'

The South African Human Rights Commission will investigate a complaint of racism against a University of the Free State lecturer.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Two years after KZN pastor's death cold case unit makes an arrest South Africa
  2. UFS sociology lecturer cleared of hate speech resigns South Africa
  3. Two die in light aircraft crash in Centurion South Africa
  4. New power units to come online soon to lessen load-shedding intensity, says ... South Africa
  5. Search on for missing teen believed to have been caught in St Lucia rip current South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct