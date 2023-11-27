The families of two South African engineers have appealed to government to help bring the two men home for Christmas, nearly 10 months after they were arrested and jailed in Equatorial Guinea.
Frik Potgieter and Peter Huxham were arrested on February 9 on what their families say were trumped up drug-related charges.
They were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment and were ordered to pay $5m (R93.7m) each in damages with additional fines to be shared between them.
Their families on Monday appealed to the government “to do everything they can to ensure their loved ones are home for Christmas” as they believe government has the “responsibility and mandate to assist and protect its citizens”.
Potgieter and Huxham have been described as highly experienced professional engineers who were working for Dutch company SBM Offshore in Equatorial Guinea at the time of their arrest at a hotel in Malabo.
“It is now widely understood the arrests of Frik and Peter are linked to the seizure of a superyacht and luxury properties in Cape Town owned by the vice-president of Equatorial Guinea, who is the president’s son. The superyacht was seized by the South African courts in February this year just days before the two men were arrested.
“The matter is being appealed by Potgieter and Huxham’s lawyers. In the past nine months, the Potgieter family were allowed one telephone call with Frik and the Huxham family two calls. This contact meant the world to them,” the families said.
Government urged to help bring SA engineers held in Equatorial Guinea home
Image: Supplied
Imprisoned SA engineer proposes to his partner from Equatorial Guinea jail
Spokesperson for the Huxham family Francois Nigrini said: “It’s been more than nine months since Frik and Peter were arrested on fabricated charges and there is no sign from the South African government that they are anywhere near securing their release.
“While we had a few productive meetings with the department of international relations and co-operation earlier this year, we have been unable to pin them down for a meeting since August, despite many attempts. As the families of these two innocent men we need to know what progress is being made regarding efforts to bring the guys home.”
Shaun Murphy, for the Potgieter family, said they need government to intervene because this is a political matter which can only be solved through a political solution.
“Peter and Frik are innocent bystanders who have been caught up in matters that have nothing to do with them. Can you imagine how powerless and distressed they must feel?
“The families are desperate. Christmas is around the corner, which is an important time for these deeply Christian families, but without Frik and Peter at home it will be near impossible for the families to enjoy the celebrations during the festive season.”
TimesLIVE
