Haitu ‘sets record straight’ on ‘unfair’ suspension of nurses at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital

27 November 2023 - 21:59
Haitu has spoken out after the suspension of three nurses accused of giving shoddy service to a sick child at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus.
Haitu has spoken out after the suspension of three nurses accused of giving shoddy service to a sick child at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus.
The Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union (Haitu) has defended three nurses suspended at an Ekurhuleni hospital last week.

On Friday, the Gauteng health department said it suspended the health workers, based at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital, after they allegedly left a sick child in a bed with soiled linen.

The child's frustrated mother recorded a video exposing the situation after her complaints fell on deaf ears. It was subsequently shared on social media.

Haitu said on Monday it had seen the viral video and wanted to set the record straight for the sake of its members being “unfairly publicly victimised” and “suspended without any process”.

There is a shortage of colostomy bags in the hospital. The shortage of colostomy bags and other essential items is “common at Thelle Mogoerane due to the drastic budget cuts by the health department”.

“This patient was supposed to be using a colostomy bag because he is unable to pass a stool in the regular manner. The stool is passed through an opening on his abdomen and a colostomy bag catches the ‘poop’ and ensures a patient is able to stay clean and his or her dignity is protected.”

There were no bags at the hospital and nurses were forced to improvise, Haitu said.

“They put him in a diaper to manage the situation, but the patient removed the diaper. It is unfortunate that in that moment a video was taken, creating the false impression that nurses have failed in their duties.”

The union said the department was responsible for the situation due to its failure to provide basic items.

“This patient should have had a colostomy bag, and nurses should not have had to improvise with a diaper. We condemn the department for parading healthcare workers in the media and blaming them for its own failures.

“Healthcare workers are expected to deliver miracles and take care of patients without basic items. This is another reminder of how budget cuts compromise good service.”

