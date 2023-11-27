South Africa

Man allegedly murdered ex-lover’s boyfriend by stabbing him with bottle

Suspect was residing with his ex before being served with a protection order

27 November 2023 - 08:20
The suspect was allegedly residing with his ex-girlfriend prior to being served with a protection order that forced him to leave. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his ex-lover's boyfriend on Saturday at Snuifspeel, Onverwacht informal settlement.

According to police the suspect was allegedly residing with his ex-girlfriend before being served with a protection order that forced him to leave.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the suspect managed to get a shack in an empty stand.

“At about 6.30pm, when he returned home from work, he found his former lover with her boyfriend drinking alcohol at his residence. The suspect asked them about their presence and it resulted in a fight between the three. 

Mashaba said the suspect allegedly stabbed the 58-year-old man and his ex-girlfriend with a broken bottle. 

“Police and members of the emergency medical services were summoned to the scene and found the body of the new boyfriend and the woman with injuries on her shoulder,” he said.

He said the suspect was immediately placed under arres.

The man is expected to appear before the Lephalale magistrate's court soon to face a charge of murder.

Mashaba said police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

