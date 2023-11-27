South Africa

‘Unhappy with police service? We can help you’: Western Cape police ombudsman on GBV cases

27 November 2023 - 10:59 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A GBV complainant may approach the police for assistance at any time, irrespective of when or where the incident took place. Stock photo.
A GBV complainant may approach the police for assistance at any time, irrespective of when or where the incident took place. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thainoipho

“If you are not happy with the service you received from police, come to us and we will follow up and assist you.”

Western Cape police ombudsman Maj-Gen Oswald Reddy (retired) made this call to the public on Monday, particularly when it comes to the way gender-based violence (GBV) cases are handled.

He was speaking as the country observes 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

“We offer a valuable service to the public. If you are not happy with the service you received we will assist you,” said Reddy.

“We take the 16 Days of Activism as an opportunity for us to say to victims of GBV who have reported their matters to police but who are unhappy with the service they received, ‘we are here to support you: reach out’.”

The National Instruction 7 of 1999 on Domestic Violence provides directives on how police must respond to and assist victims of domestic violence. They include: 

  • A complainant may approach the police for assistance at any time, irrespective of when or where the incident took place, and police members may under no circumstances turn complainants away. 

  • Complainants must be treated in a professional manner and be assured action will be taken. 

  • A police member who attends to a domestic violence complaint must take all reasonable steps to ensure the safety of the complainant, including securing the scene and searching for and seizing dangerous weapons, such as a firearm, without a warrant. 

The office of the provincial ombudsman has received 4,610 complaints from the public since its inception in December 2014. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

I have zero tolerance for gender-based violence: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena

Mokwena said he has regular conversations with his players about being good people in society
Sport
15 hours ago

A 21-year-old student arrested for murder of Joburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts

A 21-year-old man is expected to appear in court soon in connection with the death of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts.
News
15 hours ago

No boy is born an abuser

As 16 Days of Activism kicks off, one small organisation is making a big difference with its unique approach to gender-based violence.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘Unhappy with police service? We can help you’: Western Cape police ombudsman ... South Africa
  2. China's respiratory illness surge not as high as pre-pandemic — WHO official World
  3. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in Pretoria high court South Africa
  4. North Korea vows more satellite launches, beefs up military on border World
  5. Pope says he has lung inflammation, aide reads Sunday message for him World

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...