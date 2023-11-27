South Africa

Woman with hands tied found dead, suspect found hanging from tree

27 November 2023 - 07:44
Saselamani police are investigating a murder after a woman was found dead with her hands tied. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police in Saselamani, Limpopo, have opened an inquest and murder case after a woman was tied up and fatally assaulted with a pick. Her alleged murderer took his own life.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said police received a complaint about a domestic violence incident involving a couple at Mhinga village RDP houses on Saturday.

They found the body of a woman with a wound on her face lying inside a room. Her hands were tied with rope.

“Members of the emergency medical services were summoned to the scene but she was certified dead on their arrival,” Mashaba said.

The deceased was identified by next of kin as 29-year-old Rolentia Chauke.

Police discovered a pick with blood stains behind a door believed to have been used during the murder.

“Police received another report about a male found hanging from a tree at Mhinga village next to the Levubu River.”

Mashaba said the body was identified as the suspect believed to be responsible for Chauke's murder. He was a Mozambican aged 34.

