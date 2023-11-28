The budget for Gauteng has been revised upwards by R4.6bn with the department of health taking more than half the additional allocation to cover compensation of employees.
This was revealed in the Gauteng medium-term budget policy statement tabled by finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo in the provincial legislature on Tuesday.
Gauteng's total budget increased by R4.6bn from the R163.5bn allocation in March. The health department received R2.4bn to fund its wage agreement, followed by the department of roads and transport with R1.5bn.
Among the programmes allocated for the department of roads and transport is gazetting of operating licensing and the new number plates project announced by the premier earlier this year. The department will use R280m of the allocation for rehabilitation of roads in Emfuleni local municipality.
The department of social development was allocated an additional R70m for the acquisition of a new building to be repurposed into a shelter for the homeless.
Trimming spending
While the provincial budget increased in total, certain departments had their budgets cut to cater for increases for other provincial programmes.
Human settlements got the biggest cut of more than R499m and the education budget was cut by R62m.
The office of the premier got a R58.6m cut, and the provincial treasury was served with a budget cut of R23m.
Gauteng budget rises by R4.6bn but some departments get cuts
Health receives biggest share of the increase to cater for new wage agreement
Image: Penwell Dlamini
The budget for Gauteng has been revised upwards by R4.6bn with the department of health taking more than half the additional allocation to cover compensation of employees.
This was revealed in the Gauteng medium-term budget policy statement tabled by finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo in the provincial legislature on Tuesday.
Gauteng's total budget increased by R4.6bn from the R163.5bn allocation in March. The health department received R2.4bn to fund its wage agreement, followed by the department of roads and transport with R1.5bn.
Among the programmes allocated for the department of roads and transport is gazetting of operating licensing and the new number plates project announced by the premier earlier this year. The department will use R280m of the allocation for rehabilitation of roads in Emfuleni local municipality.
The department of social development was allocated an additional R70m for the acquisition of a new building to be repurposed into a shelter for the homeless.
Trimming spending
While the provincial budget increased in total, certain departments had their budgets cut to cater for increases for other provincial programmes.
Human settlements got the biggest cut of more than R499m and the education budget was cut by R62m.
The office of the premier got a R58.6m cut, and the provincial treasury was served with a budget cut of R23m.
Cogta minister Thembi Nkadimeng outlines intervention plans for dysfunctional metros
Electricity and red tape among priority areas
Mamabolo said provincial government had initiated a move to address the energy crisis.
“Gauteng has entered into an agreement with City Power, an entity of the City of Johannesburg, to act as the implementing agent in providing residents of the province with power generation solutions such as leveraging renewable technology.
“As part of this memorandum of understanding we are also seeking to support infrastructure systems to ensure a stable supply of water,” Mamabolo announced.
He said the department of infrastructure development is leading an initiative for the installation of rooftop solar solutions in government buildings, prioritising health facilities.
Mamabolo said the provincial treasury has tasked a project manager to analyse the details of reducing the amount of red tape involved in the administration of municipalities.
“We are interested in the details such as the number of days it takes for certain municipal approvals to be made. That is the turnaround time, either in days, weeks or months, it takes to conclude compliance with municipal laws affecting the investment space in our municipalities.
MIDTERM BUDGET | Vital spending crowded out as public service creates 45,000 new millionaires
“Once assessments on the ease of doing business in our municipalities is complete, we will embark on wider consultations with MMCs of finance and co-operative governance and traditional affairs in the province to decide on a pilot programme on how to cut red tape,” Mamabolo said.
Bringing in revenue
Mamabolo said provincial government will enhance revenue collection as National Treasury has cut conditional grants and equitable share in the 2024 medium-term period.
Among measures to be implemented is to ensure motor vehicle licence revenue collection is immediately deposited and reflected into the provincial government fiscus.
Other measures include:
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
MIDTERM BUDGET | Treasury closes the tap on ailing SOEs
MIDTERM BUDGET | R33bn set aside for social relief grant to be extended to 2025
MIDTERM BUDGET | SA electric vehicle market will need domestic demand, says Godongwana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos