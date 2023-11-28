South Africa

Implats says it is committed to zero harm after 11 deaths in Rustenburg

28 November 2023 - 16:47
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The shaft at Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg where 11 mineworkers died as a result of a faulty conveyance cage, leaving 75 others injured.
The shaft at Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg where 11 mineworkers died as a result of a faulty conveyance cage, leaving 75 others injured.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says the Impala Platinum incident that claimed the lives of 11 mineworkers is a blow to the mining industry's target of zero harm. 

Impala halted operations at its Rustenburg 11 shaft on Monday after 11 mineworkers died when a conveyance cage carrying 86 employees started descending and then came to a sudden stop. 

Speaking at the mine today, Mantashe said: "It's a sad incident, it dented efforts to move to zero fatalities."

Mantashe said there were 41 fatalities in the mining industry before the incident on Monday. 

Impala is one of the world's largest platinum producers, where 13 employees died in a tailings dam incident in 1974. 

Impala board chair Thandi Orleyn said the group is committed to zero harm.  

"An investigation needs to take place. We are going to be working, and we are transparent so others can learn from the lessons. It requires hard work and commitment," she said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa accuses Implats of negligence after 11 dead in Rustenburg

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union accused Impala Platinum mine of negligence after 11 workers died and 75 were injured at its ...
News
1 hour ago

NUM: 10,000 mining jobs may be lost in months

The mining sector has faced falling commodity prices, rolling power cuts and reduced exports as a result of the dysfunction at Transnet.
News
9 hours ago

11 miners killed, 75 hurt in lift accident at Implats shaft in North West

Eleven miners from Impala Platinum (Implats) were killed in Rustenburg in the North West on Monday afternoon in an accident involving the conveyance ...
News
10 hours ago

Jinchuan to cut 75% of SA workforce, cites unrest, strike, price falls

Jobs rout at Bakubung platinum project as the company deals with the impact of the "downturn in the mining industry", a recent five-week wildcat ...
News
9 hours ago

Sick miners die as cash held back

Five years after committing to pay R5bn to impoverished former miners with terminal lung disease South African gold mining companies have yet to ...
Business Times
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | 'You can't be fighting like MPs': Senzo Meyiwa judge slams court ... South Africa
  2. Volkswagen executive ‘very worried’ about brand’s future in South Africa news
  3. Truck driver allegedly faked his hijacking and kidnapping South Africa
  4. 5-million Sassa beneficiaries could stop getting grants at Post Office as ... South Africa
  5. Eskom confirms stage 4 load-shedding until Saturday morning South Africa

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...