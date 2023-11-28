South Africa

Jinchuan to cut 75% of SA workforce, cites unrest, strike, price falls

28 November 2023 - 07:56 By Nelson Banya
Jobs rout at Bakubung platinum project as the company deals with the impact of the "downturn in the mining industry", a recent five-week wildcat strike and community unrest over the past two years.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

Jinchuan Group International Resources' South African platinum group metal (PGM) project will cut about 75% of its workforce as it restructures operations amid a sharp decline in metal prices and operational disruptions.

Wesizwe Platinum , 45% owned by the top Chinese miner Jinchuan, said on Monday it was restructuring its Bakubung platinum project as it deals with the impact of the “downturn in the mining industry”, a recent five-week wildcat strike and community unrest over the past two years.

The price for major PGMs platinum and palladium, which are mainly used by car makers to curb emissions, are down about 11% and 40% so far this year, respectively. Demand for palladium has been particularly hit by weakening consumption in China.

Wesizwe has begun mandatory consultations that could result in the loss of 571 jobs at the Bakubung project out of the current workforce of 761 employees, it said in a statement.

The company said continuing without job cuts “would not be reasonable or viable”, and there was a “need to implement measures to improve efficiencies and to ensure that Bakubung is placed on the path of profitability and growth”.

Wesizwe has already stopped overtime and weekend work and is also not renewing fixed-term contracts of non-critical staff, it added.

The company had planned to start production at Bakubung in the second half of 2023, but was delayed by industrial action between July and August. Bakubung was expected to reach 420,000 PGM ounces annually, employing 3,135 workers.

NUM: 10,000 mining jobs may be lost in months

The mining sector has faced falling commodity prices, rolling power cuts and reduced exports as a result of the dysfunction at Transnet.
News
1 hour ago

South Africa's top global PGM miners Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Sibanye-Stillwater are all looking to restructure their businesses in response to the metal price decline.

Sibanye last month said its planned restructuring, targeting four loss-making PGM shafts in South Africa, could potentially result in the loss of 4,095 jobs.

Impala on November 7 said it had started voluntary job cuts at its South African operations in a bid to cut costs in the face of falling metal prices. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Impala Platinum takes steps to soften impact of lower prices

Implats CEO Nico Muller says the company has implemented measures to manage the low commodity price environment including zero salary increases for ...
Business Times
4 weeks ago

11 miners killed, 75 hurt in lift accident at Implats shaft in North West

Eleven miners from Impala Platinum (Implats) were killed in Rustenburg in the North West on Monday afternoon in an accident involving the conveyance ...
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Rustenburg businessman knew his life was in danger weeks before murder

Jabulani Ben Gumbi was gunned down in front of patrons and staff at a Rustenburg coffee shop on Wednesday.
News
3 months ago

Labour unions lost more than half a million members in the last year

Labour unions in South Africa have lost more than half a million members in the last year — the biggest annual drop in union membership numbers in ...
News
4 weeks ago

Sibanye-Stillwater starts section 189 talks with labour on restructuring

Precious metals giant Sibanye-Stillwater says 4,095 jobs are on the line as it starts talks with organised labour to restructure some of its platinum ...
News
1 month ago

Copper tarnishes Anglo output forecast

Anglo CEO Wanblad says 2023 group production guidance still on track, but not for copper
Business Times
4 weeks ago
