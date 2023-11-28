A police officer has dedicated her life to being the voice of sexually abused children, ensuring heavy sentences for rapists and predators and support and counselling for victims.
Capt Karin Botha is a forensic social worker for the Germiston family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit, specialising in social work to provide expert testimony in court cases.
Holding a degree in social work and a masters in forensic practice, her core function is to conduct forensic interviews in child abuse cases. Botha uses age-appropriate techniques to obtain accurate information from child victims to enable the courts to make a just and fair decision.
Fondly referred to as “Tannie Karen” by the children, she assesses more than 100 sexually abused victims a year.
Her work resulted in the conviction and sentencing by the Pretoria high court earlier this year of a 42-year-old father from Meyerton who pleaded guilty to rape and sexual abuse charges. The man sexually abused five children including two of his own daughters between 2019 and 2020.
He was handed four life terms and another 73 years for multiple counts of rape, statutory rape, sexual grooming, incest, possession of child pornography and sexual abuse.
Meet the officer who speaks on behalf of child rape victims to ensure heavy sentences for offenders
Fondly referred to as 'Tannie Karin', she assesses more than 100 children a year who have been sexually abused and speaks on their behalf in court
Image: Supplied
A police officer has dedicated her life to being the voice of sexually abused children, ensuring heavy sentences for rapists and predators and support and counselling for victims.
Capt Karin Botha is a forensic social worker for the Germiston family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit, specialising in social work to provide expert testimony in court cases.
Holding a degree in social work and a masters in forensic practice, her core function is to conduct forensic interviews in child abuse cases. Botha uses age-appropriate techniques to obtain accurate information from child victims to enable the courts to make a just and fair decision.
Fondly referred to as “Tannie Karen” by the children, she assesses more than 100 sexually abused victims a year.
Her work resulted in the conviction and sentencing by the Pretoria high court earlier this year of a 42-year-old father from Meyerton who pleaded guilty to rape and sexual abuse charges. The man sexually abused five children including two of his own daughters between 2019 and 2020.
He was handed four life terms and another 73 years for multiple counts of rape, statutory rape, sexual grooming, incest, possession of child pornography and sexual abuse.
Meet the cop who secured 6,548-year jail sentence for child sex offender
Her role in the hefty sentence was to obtain victims’ statements and compile a competence assessment report to assist the court in deciding the appropriate sentence for the father.
She was also assigned to the case of a seven-year-old victim who was raped by Nicholas Ninow, dubbed the “Dros Rapist”, in a restaurant toilet in September 2018.
Ninow was handed a life sentence and an additional 10 years' imprisonment in 2019 for the crime, including possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice.
Botha's work was recognised by minister of police Bheki Cele who awarded her a certificate of commendation in 2020. This after she played a role in the sentencing of a paedophile to life imprisonment and an additional 100 years for multiple counts of possession, manufacturing and distribution of child pornography and child abuse.
Botha said she is humbled by her profession as it allows her to make a difference in the lives of abused children.
“Parents, caregivers, teachers or any other adult should never doubt or dismiss a child when they are disclosing the possibility of sexual abuse. Contact your nearest police station, open a case and act in the best interest of your children,” she said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Mpumalanga police on the hunt for these suspected paedophiles
Rape, murder of women and children decrease in Gauteng
IN FULL | June Steenkamp's 'voice' rings loudly at Oscar Pistorius parole hearing
Police seek motorist after Grade 12 pupil kidnapped and raped in Welkom
Free State police nab boys, 14, linked to rape incident shared on social media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos