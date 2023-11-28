South Africa

Miners injured in lift accident at Implats shaft in North West

28 November 2023 - 06:55 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Implats says emergency teams are working to bring the miners up to the ground level safely. Stock photo.
Implats says emergency teams are working to bring the miners up to the ground level safely. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Martin Bergsma

About 100 miners from Implats were involved in an accident in Rustenburg in the North West on Monday afternoon, requiring emergency teams to assist in bringing them back up to the surface.

Some workers are injured, but details are as yet unclear.

The company said the accident involved a winder rope connected to the personnel conveyance, which hoists employees up and down the shaft. The conveyance comprises three levels, each with a capacity to carry 35 personnel.

"Initial reports indicate there have been several serious injuries, but an accurate assessment of the full human impact of the accident is not currently possible, given the complexity of the rescue operation," spokesperson Johan Theron said.

Paramedics and the mine's proto teams were immediately mobilised.

In an evening update, Theron said: "They have accessed underground workings and the two upper levels of the conveyance have been cleared. The rescue is now focused on vacating the lower level.

"The safety of our employees is paramount and we are providing all possible support to those involved ... We remain steadfast in our dedication to ensuring our colleagues are brought home safely."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Mining still a strong pillar of our economy': Gwede Mantashe

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says the mining industry remains a strong pillar of South Africa’s economy.
Politics
6 months ago

Impala Platinum: Flexibility, resilience and discipline

Despite a challenging operating environment, metals producer Impala Platinum (Implats) still managed to deliver a strong performance for its year ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

Colleagues describe mineworker who butchered his colleague as a ‘peaceful family man’

Troubles for the attacker started in July when he was involved in a fight with the victim while underground
News
1 week ago

NUM terminates closed-shop agreement at Gold One's Modder East

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says it has decided to terminate the close-shop agreement at Gold One Modder East Mine in Springs on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Specialised teams yielding results in combating illegal mining: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the fight against illegal mining, saying the government is seeing results.
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Miners injured in lift accident at Implats shaft in North West South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Power manipulation? Schedules don’t correspond with cuts, say experts South Africa
  3. Government urged to help bring SA engineers held in Equatorial Guinea home South Africa
  4. Winde unveils violence unit that uses health data from clinics to fight crime News
  5. Haitu ‘sets record straight’ on ‘unfair’ suspension of nurses at Thelle ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...