About 100 miners from Implats were involved in an accident in Rustenburg in the North West on Monday afternoon, requiring emergency teams to assist in bringing them back up to the surface.
Some workers are injured, but details are as yet unclear.
The company said the accident involved a winder rope connected to the personnel conveyance, which hoists employees up and down the shaft. The conveyance comprises three levels, each with a capacity to carry 35 personnel.
"Initial reports indicate there have been several serious injuries, but an accurate assessment of the full human impact of the accident is not currently possible, given the complexity of the rescue operation," spokesperson Johan Theron said.
Paramedics and the mine's proto teams were immediately mobilised.
In an evening update, Theron said: "They have accessed underground workings and the two upper levels of the conveyance have been cleared. The rescue is now focused on vacating the lower level.
"The safety of our employees is paramount and we are providing all possible support to those involved ... We remain steadfast in our dedication to ensuring our colleagues are brought home safely."
TimesLIVE
Miners injured in lift accident at Implats shaft in North West
Image: 123RF/Martin Bergsma
