The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says the raft of retrenchment notices issued by mining houses in recent months could result in about 10,000 job losses by January.
The union, which is affiliated to Cosatu, held its national executive committee meeting last week at which it reflected on the jobs bloodbath in the sector, which has faced major challenges in the past 18 months. These include falling commodity prices, rolling power cuts and reduced exports as a result of the dysfunction at Transnet.
NUM: 10,000 mining jobs may be lost in months
