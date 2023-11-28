South Africa

NUM: 10,000 mining jobs may be lost in months

28 November 2023 - 07:56 By Kabelo Khumalo
The mining sector has faced falling commodity prices, rolling power cuts and reduced exports as a result of the dysfunction at Transnet. File image
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says the raft of retrenchment notices issued by mining houses in recent months could result in about 10,000 job losses by January.

The union, which is affiliated to Cosatu, held its national executive committee meeting last week at which it reflected on the jobs bloodbath in the sector, which has faced major challenges in the past 18 months. These include falling commodity prices, rolling power cuts and reduced exports as a result of the dysfunction at Transnet.

The full article can be found on BusinessLIVE


Mining, manufacturing jobs drop by thousands despite broader employment gains - Stats SA

While the number of formally employed South Africans ticked upwards by nearly 400,000 in the third quarter, manufacturing and mining shed thousands ...
News
1 week ago

'Heads must roll': Ramaphosa cracks the whip on trucks, Transnet crisis

Those responsible for the impasse which led to cargo trucks at a standstill for kilometers on KwaZulu-Natal's N2 highway to enter the Richards Bay ...
News
4 days ago

Jinchuan to cut 75% of SA workforce, cites unrest, strike, price falls

Jobs rout at Bakubung platinum project as the company deals with the impact of the "downturn in the mining industry", a recent five-week wildcat ...
News
1 hour ago

BMA blames increased truck volumes for congestion at Lebombo border

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has blamed the delays and congestion at the Lebombo border post on increase in the volume of trucks passing ...
News
4 days ago

PALI LEHOHLA | SA’s economy has the conditions for growth that leaves its people behind

There is no just energy transition for the poor
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

New Transnet board vows to boost operations as it faces grilling from MPs

The new Transnet board faced a grilling from parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises on Wednesday, as the economy continues to reel ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
