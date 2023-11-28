South Africa

School employee hospitalised after shielding child from pit bull attack

28 November 2023 - 08:52 By TIMESLIVE
Image: ALS Paramedics

A Durban school employee suffered serious dog bites when he shielded a young child from a pit bull attack outside a Durban school on Tuesday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to calls of a dog attack in Gordon Road, to find police had cordoned off the road at about 7am.

“Paramedics were shown to where a man believed to be in his forties had sustained multiple serious dog bites to his body. He had been attacked by a pit bull.

“Paramedics also treated and transported a young child as a result of this horrific incident,” Jamieson said.

It is alleged a woman and child were walking towards the school when the dog ran out of a nearby house towards the child.

“The man, a worker from the school, shielded the child from the dog, thus possibly saving her life.”

He said police “dealt” with the dog and are investigating.

On Sunday, a three-year-old boy was attacked by a pit bull in the Bluff while walking on the road with his mother. 

