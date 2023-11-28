South Africa

Truck driver allegedly faked his hijacking and kidnapping

28 November 2023 - 07:56
A truck driver who allegedly faked his hijacking and kidnapping has been remanded in custody.
Image: petertt / 123rf

A truck driver who allegedly faked his hijacking and kidnapping in Breyten in Mpumalanga in October has been remanded after his first court appearance.

Nkosana Glen Mathebula, 37, was arrested in the early hours of Friday for perjury, trespassing, theft of diesel and defeating the ends of justice.

He appeared in the Ermelo magistrate's court on Monday and his case was postponed to Friday for further investigation.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the driver allegedly opened a case of hijacking, alleging the hijackers had forced him to drive to his company's depot to refuel the truck.

Mohlala said a thorough investigation was launched and it emerged the hijacking claim was false.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela lauded the investigators who cracked the case. 

“Community members are urged not to report false cases as police will redirect resources of the state to the wrong place instead of assisting those who are really in need of services,” said Manamela.

TimesLIVE

