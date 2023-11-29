South Africa

Assault case opened against Meyiwa murder accused after court scuffle

29 November 2023 - 18:22
Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Muzi Sibiya, Fisokuhle Ntuli, Mthokioziseni Maphisa Sibiya and Mthobisi Mncube. A prison warder has laid a charge of assault against three of them following a scuffle in court on Monday. File photo.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

A prison warder has opened a case of assault against some of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after a scuffle on Monday.

A clash over decorum in the courtroom took place between some of the accused and a warden shortly after the tea break in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

The accused stood and stretched during the break as usual, but after a few minutes the warden saw one of the accused, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, sitting on top of the bench and asked him not to do so.

A physical scuffle briefly ensued between the warden and three of the five accused.

Gauteng police confirmed that a case of common assault has been opened at Pretoria Central police station, and investigations are under way.

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
News
8 hours ago

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng was informed of the altercation when the sitting resumed, hearing from the defence teams, the prosecution and the warden.

Addressing all, the judge advised them to use words to resolve disagreements.

This fighting like in our parliament ... we don't need that. Ubuntu! If we are all not satisfied with the conduct of [the warden] or the accused, you can resolve that by speaking, not fighting.” he said.

The department of correctional services said it was looking into the matter. It condemned the incident and said “such utter disrespect” would not be tolerated.

“The department is looking into the incident. Correctional officials rendering escort and guarding responsibilities do so on behalf of the state, hence any form of unbecoming behaviour warrants a security review to ensure the safety of those in closer proximity to the inmates,” it said.

TimesLIVE

