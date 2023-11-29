South Africa

Former OCJ employees set to appear in court over R225m IT contract

29 November 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Three former OCJ officials will appear in court on Wednesday on charges related to a tender they are alleged to have benefitted from. Stock photo.
Three former OCJ officials will appear in court on Wednesday on charges related to a tender they are alleged to have benefitted from. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

Three former Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) employees accused of irregularly benefiting from a R225m IT contract are expected to appear in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday.

This comes more than a year after the Hawks descended on the premises of the three implicated individuals around Pretoria and Kempton Park after the OCJ laid criminal charges.

The Hawks did not name the suspects at the time, but Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said they included the OCJ’s “former chief financial officer, former spokesperson and former case management director”.

“The OCJ reported the matter to the Hawks and hence the search and seizure operation to obtain documentary and electronic evidence,” he said.

Ex OCJ officials say ‘judiciary politics’ made them do it

Three former office of the chief justice officials have been accused of illegally using their positions to land a R255m subcontract
News
3 months ago

“The preferred charges would be that of fraud, corruption in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA) and the contravention of the Cybercrime Act. [There have been] no arrests as yet as investigations continue,” Ramovha said at the time.

The raid came after a Sunday Times investigation published in June last year in which the newspaper reported that three former officials were accused of setting themselves up for a large slice of the contract after they helped strike the deal.

Their last day at the OCJ was May 31 last year. The next day, they started new jobs as local partners to multinational media and technology organisation Thomson Reuters, which was awarded the contract by the OCJ. The three stood to earn 30% of the deal’s value, or at least R67.5m.

The contract related to the national roll-out of CaseLines, a digital court case management system.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Office of the Chief Justice head accused of 'lying' under oath

OCJ secretary-general Memme Sejosengwe — who leads the organisation tasked with administering justice in the country — is accused of falsely stating ...
News
3 months ago

Fiancée of IT official in office of chief justice scored lucrative contracts

After declaring under oath they barely knew each other, OCJ’s internal probe found that the two were business partners, engaged and had a child ...
News
1 year ago

Thomson Reuters calls for retendering of R225m IT contract

Multinational media and technology company Thomson Reuters has called for the office of the chief justice (OCJ) to retender the court document ...
News
1 year ago

Chief justice staff didn't connect resignations with R225m IT contract

MPs are none the wiser as to how three senior officials in the office of the chief justice (OCJ) could have been involved in the awarding of a R225m ...
Politics
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. R19bn lost but BRPs want more billions to avoid Post Office closure South Africa
  3. 5-million Sassa beneficiaries could stop getting grants at Post Office as ... South Africa
  4. Volkswagen SA boss says brand is not leaving our shores news
  5. Parkmore reeling after ‘special, unique’ teacher’s murder at sports club during ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...