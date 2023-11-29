Hartbeespoort shooting of mother and daughter — husband in court

A Hartbeespoort man accused of shooting his wife and stepdaughter with a hunting rifle appeared in the Brits magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Paul Prinsloo, 61, will remain in custody until his case returns to court on December 6, police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said.

He is accused of murdering Catherina Magdalena Prinsloo, 58, and Ruzanne Weideman, 31.

“The accused’s court appearance emanated from an apparent domestic violence incident reported at about 2.30pm on Monday in Kosmos, Hartbeespoort Dam. Allegedly, the accused was involved in an argument with his wife and stepdaughter. He then took a hunting rifle and allegedly shot both women, who were declared dead on the scene by emergency medical and rescue services,” Myburgh said.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena said he was appalled that the shootings took place at the victims' home where they should have felt safe and the alleged perpetrator was someone who was supposed to be their protector.

He urged the public to work with the police and stakeholders to to end gender-based violence and femicide.

TimesLIVE