WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

29 November 2023 - 10:23 By TIMESLIVE
The trial-within-a-trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

Five men stand accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain. 

