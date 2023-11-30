South Africa

Grade 12 pupil dies after being bitten by snake at school camp

30 November 2023 - 10:27
A matric pupil died after being bitten by a snake on Monday night at a school camp in Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Nico Smit

An 18-year-old grade 12 pupil died after being bitten by a snake on Monday night during a matric school camp in Mpumalanga.

The pupil was from the Mawewe Secondary School in the Matsavana circuit in Dumphries village, which falls within the Bushbuckridge local municipality

According to the department of education, the incident occurred at the school during a grade 12 camp organised to improve pupils' preparation for the 2023 National Senior Certificate examination.

Spokesperson Gerald Sambo said education MEC Bonakele Majuba was shocked at the incident.

Majuba expressed his condolences to the pupil's family, school and teachers. He is expected to visit the school and family on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

