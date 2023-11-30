South Africa

Life term for Limpopo man who raped girl while working at her home

30 November 2023 - 16:04
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a young girl at her home. Stock image.
A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a young girl at her home. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

A Limpopo court has sentenced a 44-year-old man to life behind bars for raping a young girl at her home in Tafelkop.

The incident happened in September 2020 when Shonono Amos Sibande was working in the yard while the girl, 8, was watching TV inside on her own.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Sibande entered the house and found the victim sleeping on a sofa. He undressed and raped her. He threatened to kill her if she told anyone. The victim did not report the incident to anyone.

“Almost a year later, the victim’s mother became concerned about the changing behaviour of the child and her loss of weight. She took the child to a local clinic and the child was referred to hospital, where it was confirmed by the doctor that she was raped.

“The victim then told the mother about the rape and the matter was reported to the police,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Groblersdal regional court prosecutor Sifiso Miya led the evidence of the victim and her mother in making a case for the state. Arguing in aggravation of sentence, Miya said Sibande was placed in a position of trust and had broken that trust by violating the child.

The court found there were no substantial and compelling mitigating circumstances and sentenced Sibande to life imprisonment. His name will be recorded in the sexual offenders register.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Five life terms, 39-year sentence for dad who repeatedly raped daughter

The Pretoria North magistrate's court on Wednesday sentenced a father with five life terms and a 39-year jail term for sexual offences committed ...
News
20 hours ago

Mother and son, 9, murdered at their home in Alberton 'by gardener'

A resident of Randhart in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, arrived home on Monday evening to a horrific scene, finding his partner and her nine-year-old son ...
News
2 days ago

Meet the officer who speaks on behalf of child rape victims to ensure heavy sentences for offenders

A police officer has dedicated her life to being the voice of sexually abused children, ensuring heavy sentences for rapists and predators and ...
News
2 days ago

School pupil kidnapped and repeatedly raped: Manhunt launched

A 19-year-old pupil in the Vhembe district has been kidnapped, held captive and raped by three men.
News
2 days ago

Police seek motorist after Grade 12 pupil kidnapped and raped in Welkom

Free State police are seeking assistance to trace an unknown motorist who allegedly raped an 18-year-old matric pupil in October.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Two suspects linked to shooting of KZN cop at Pavilion killed in standoff with ... South Africa
  2. Winnie Mandela off-ramp closed after deadly shooting South Africa
  3. Life term for Limpopo man who raped girl while working at her home South Africa
  4. City Power calls off technicians disconnecting Gauteng hospitals South Africa
  5. Two Palestinians open fire at Jerusalem bus stop, killing three: police World

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court