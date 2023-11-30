Two suspects believed to be linked to the murder of KwaZulu-Natal police officer Sgt Riyadh Adams were shot dead by the police in KwaMashu on Thursday morning.
According to the Hawks, their members from the Durban serious organised crime investigation unit were following up on the murder when a shoot-out took place.
Adams was shot dead outside the Pavilion shopping centre after a brazen co-ordinated robbery at two jewellery stores on Sunday November 19.
He was laid to rest the next day when more than 100 friends, relatives and colleagues gathered at his Mayville home to bid farewell to the policeman of more than 16 years.
KZN Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed to TimesLIVE that two suspects were shot and killed during their investigation.
Two suspects linked to shooting of KZN cop at Pavilion killed in standoff with police
KZN cop killed in jewellery heist was preparing for son’s 10th birthday
Mhlongo said their members were investigating the police murder and business robbery at the mall.
He said Hawks members arrested and charged a 41-year-old suspect for both cases.
“It is alleged that during the course of their investigation, the arrested suspect led the police to KwaMashu to point out his accomplice and during the process a shoot-out occurred. As a result, both suspects died at the scene,” said Mhlongo.
Mhlongo said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was investigating the matter and the Hawks' investigation of the business robbery and police murder continues.
