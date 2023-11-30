South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

30 November 2023 - 10:33 By TIMESLIVE
The trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

Meyiwa was killed in October 2014 in Vosloorus.

Assault case opened against Meyiwa murder accused after court scuffle

A prison warder has opened a case of assault against some of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after a scuffle on Monday.
News
16 hours ago

Correctional services probing scuffle between Senzo Meyiwa accused and warden

The department of correctional services is looking into the scuffle that broke out between some of the men on trial over the murder of Senzo Meyiwa ...
News
2 days ago

LISTEN | 'You can't be fighting like MPs': Senzo Meyiwa judge slams court scuffle

A clash over decorum in the courtroom took place between some of the accused and a warden shortly after a tea break during the Senzo Meyiwa murder ...
News
2 days ago
