Winnie Mandela off-ramp closed after taxi boss injured in drive-by shooting

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects after a taxi boss was shot and injured in a drive-by shooting on the Winnie Mandela off-ramp on the N1 South on Thursday.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the incident happened at around 9.30am.
"It is reported that the victim, who was driving a Golf R, had just taken the Winnie Mandela Drive off-ramp from the N1 South when he was shot at by three suspects who were driving in a white Toyota Corolla," he said.
"The victim was able to stop his vehicle and he was rushed to the medical care centre in a serious but stable condition."
Masondo said the motive for the shooting could not be confirmed at this stage, though police suspect it is linked to taxi violence as the victim was a taxi owner and was serving in the executive committee of one of the taxi associations in Ekurhuleni.
"Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop."
An attempted murder case has been opened.
TimesLIVE
