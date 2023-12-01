South Africa

Hefty handbags will not be allowed when flying, Acsa warns passengers

01 December 2023 - 08:01 By TimesLIVE
The hand luggage carried by air passengers will be measured and weighed. File photo.
Image: 123RF/vladteodor

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says hand baggage regulations are being tightened to align with aviation safety and compliance standards.

The regulations, applicable throughout Acsa’s entire airport network, aim to manage the carriage of hand baggage onto aircraft and identify passengers with non-compliant items before reaching the security checkpoint.

Non-compliant passengers will be directed back to check-in counters to transfer their baggage to check-in baggage.

Although the regulations are not new, they will be rigorously enforced, said Acsa group executive for corporate services Laurene Less.

This applies to domestic flights, regional and international flights departing from South Africa.

Hand luggage weight checks will be conducted at security points before passengers access the boarding gates.

The hand baggage allowance is:

  • Economy class passengers: one bag plus one slimline laptop bag or handbag;
  • First class passengers: two bags plus a slimline laptop bag;
  • Bags may not exceed the total dimensions of 56cm x 36cm x 23cm; and
  • Weight limit per bag is 7kg.

Acsa emphasised the slimline bag is only for a laptop and charger and does not include bags capable of carrying items such as documents and clothes.

TimesLIVE

