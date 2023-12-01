South Africa

Male traveller, 61, dies while preparing to board flight to Durban

01 December 2023 - 16:40
A passenger has died at Cape Town International Airport. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

A traveller has died while preparing to board a flight at Cape Town International Airport, the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed on Friday.

The man, 61, collapsed on the floor of the check-in area at the domestic departures terminal at CTIA, according to the entity.

“A doctor at the scene performed CPR on the man and Acsa paramedics responded promptly. Despite all efforts to resuscitate him, the traveller was unfortunately declared dead,” said Acsa.

“The area has been cordoned off by the [police] and the deceased’s body was removed from the scene by paramedics and [police]. The cause of death is yet to be determined.”

The man's identity cannot be released until his next of kin have been informed.

Acsa confirmed the man was scheduled to fly to Durban at 12.50pm on FlySafair.

“The airline is currently contacting the man’s next of kin. Acsa would like to extend its deepest condolences to the traveller’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

TimesLIVE

