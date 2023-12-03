South Africa

Eastern Cape women arrested for ‘firing’ shots at funeral, injuring one

03 December 2023 - 14:19
Bongo Yonela Dipa.
Image: Eastern Cape Hawks

Two women accused of unlawfully firing shots in a public space and injuring a person during an alleged cash-in-transit suspect’s funeral have appeared in the Tsolo magistrate’s court.

Bongo Yonela Dipa, 24, and Chumisa Phunguzwa, 35, made a brief appearance on Friday after their arrest by the Eastern Cape Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit and cash-in-transit task team during the early hours of November 30.

Hawks spokesperson, warrant officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, said on October 15 “it is alleged that Dipa and Phunguzwa attended the funeral service of an alleged CIT robbery suspect that occurred at N2 Tsolo junction. The pair were reportedly among attendees at the burial service, which was held at Mcetywa location in Tsolo.

Chumisa Phunguzwa.
Image: Eastern Cape Hawks

“The duo further allegedly fired shots unlawfully in a public space during the funeral service. Due to the alleged random shooting incident one person was injured. A case docket was opened and transferred to the CIT task team of the Hawks for investigation.”

An investigation ensued and eventually linked the women to the incident and they were subsequently arrested.

Phunguzwa and Dipa were charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm and attempted murder. They were released on R2,000 bail each.

“The matter was remanded to February 5 2024 for further investigation,” the Hawks said.

