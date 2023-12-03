South Africa

Woman who opened rape case to ‘extort’ ex ends up behind bars

03 December 2023 - 10:59
A woman who allegedly opened a false rape case to extort her ex will spend nearly a month behind bars. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

A young woman who opened a rape case against her former boyfriend in an alleged attempt to extort him will spend nearly a month behind bars after her case was postponed..

The woman, aged 29, was arrested last Sunday by Boitekong police a day after she opened the case.

“The accused alleged her former boyfriend raped her that Saturday [November 25]. As part of an investigation by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit, the investigating officer took the woman to the doctor for medical examination,” said police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone. 

“According to the information, the doctor was about to examine the woman when she informed the IO that she was not raped and she reported the case to extort money from her former boyfriend. A case of perjury was registered and the woman was arrested”.

The woman made her first court appearance on Tuesday and was remanded. She will appear in court again on December 18.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena commended members for “taking decisive action against the accused”. 

TimesLIVE

