South Africa

Break-in at Free State DPP offices but no sensitive info, dockets stolen

04 December 2023 - 19:29 By Ernest Mabuza
The National Prosecuting Authority says no sensitive information, dockets, or files were taken when thieves broke into the offices of the Free State director of public prosecutions on Monday morning.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

There was a break-in at the offices of the Free State director of public prosecutions (DPP) in Bloemfontein during the early hours of Monday morning and thieves made off with four laptops and voice recorders. 

“These criminals managed to break into the office of the DPP, offices of deputy directors of public prosecutions, the office of the personal assistant in the office of the DPP, as well as other offices of other personal assistants,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

The NPA said no sensitive information, dockets, or files were taken as they are not stored in these offices but have a secure area where they are kept safe. 

Senokoatsane said the crime scene was closed off and DNA and fingerprints were collected and sent to the police forensic laboratory. 

“The NPA, even though shocked, disturbed, and disdained by these cowardly acts, will not be discouraged to continue prosecuting all cases without fear, favour, or prejudice.” 

He said security at the NPA offices is taken seriously as these offices always have 24-hour security personnel, seven days a week.

“This break-in, which is an isolated case, does not render the security at these important prosecutorial offices as not being taken seriously. A case has been opened with the police and a docket has been registered.” 

TimesLIVE

