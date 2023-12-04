‘It’s a calling’, says officer who put 31 rapists behind bars

Sgt Nombi Peter resonates with victims of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and always goes beyond the call of duty to catch rapists.
Peter is a detective attached to the Mangaung family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit in the Free State. She also forms part of the Mangaung district serial rape task team.
Peter joined Mangaung FCS in 2018.
“Being an FCS investigator is my calling. I go beyond my desk and office hours to catch rapists,” she said.
Her childhood dream of becoming a police officer came true when she was enlisted in the service 14 years ago as a student constable.
She holds a degree in forensic investigation (2022), a diploma in policing (2016) and has completed internal courses.
Her investigations have to date led to five life terms and 305 years in prison for 31 rapists.
Recent career highlights include the sentencing of a 28-year-old rapist to 20 years’ imprisonment by the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court in October for raping a 13-year-old girl. The accused was found guilty of rape, kidnapping and assault . He attacked the victim in Phase Six informal settlement in Mangaung in March 2021 and forcefully dragged her into his shack where he repeatedly raped her until he let her go the next day. The rapist threatened the victim by saying he would kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.
Police were alerted a month later when the victim fell ill at school and it was discovered she was pregnant and told her mother what had happened.
Peter, who was assigned the case, commenced with her investigation and the rapist was arrested that same day and appeared before court where he was granted bail. However, the rapist, a Lesotho national, contravened his bail conditions and failed to appear in court. Through information Peter rearrested the rapist in Phomolong earlier this year and he remained in custody until he was sentenced.
Together with her team, Peter conducts campaigns within the communities they serve to create awareness on topics including domestic violence, types of abuse, how to apply for a protection order and what to do when you are a rape victim.
“I urge community members to report crime to their nearest police station for investigations to start immediately.”
‘It’s a calling’, says officer who put 31 rapists behind bars
