South Africa

Poacher found inside Kruger National Park sentenced to 10 years in prison

04 December 2023 - 17:32 By TimesLIVE
Friday Ngobeni.
Image: NPA Communications.

The Skukuza regional court on Monday sentenced Friday Ngobeni to 10 years’ imprisonment for poaching-related offences from six years ago.  

The court convicted Ngobeni, 45, of trespassing, possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, conspiracy to commit an offence, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm with the serial number obliterated.  

On November 29 2017, rangers were patrolling in the Kruger National Park in a helicopter at Stols Nek and spotted Ngobeni and his co-accused Mastel Ngobeni, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said. 

“They were found in possession of a firearm, ammunition and an axe. They were granted bail and absconded. Later, Friday was rearrested after a warrant of arrest was issued, but his co-accused is still at large. 

“The accused pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea to guilty.”

TimesLIVE 

