WATCH | ConCourt judgment on Electoral Amendment Act

The Constitutional Court is handing down its judgment on the Electoral Amendment Act on Monday.
The act allows independent candidates to stand in the provincial and national elections in 2024. However, complainants have challenged the restriction of seats in the National Assembly for independent candidates.
