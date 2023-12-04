South Africa

WATCH | ConCourt judgment on Electoral Amendment Act

04 December 2023 - 12:08 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The Constitutional Court is handing down its judgment on the Electoral Amendment Act on Monday.

The act allows independent candidates to stand in the provincial and national elections in 2024. However, complainants have challenged the restriction of seats in the National Assembly for independent candidates. 

IEC ‘anxiously awaits’ ConCourt nod so it can proceed with election plans

IEC commissioner judge Dhayanithie Pillay, speaking at the launch of the election campaign in Midrand on Tuesday, said the commission was waiting ...
1 month ago

The Constitutional Court’s ‘knotty problem’ with electoral law

The Electoral Amendment Act, the subject of constitutional scrutiny this week in the apex court, how the government and parliament tried to address ...
3 months ago

Government ‘did what it was meant to do’ on electoral reform, ConCourt hears

But independent candidate organisations say Electoral Amendment Act is unfair and unconstitutional
3 months ago

Rivonia Circle moves to take on 'onerous' Electoral Act

The exclusion of independent candidates from elections through the imposition of barriers such as onerous signature requirements undermines the ...
3 months ago
