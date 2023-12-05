The Hartswater district court in Northern Cape has withdrawn charges against a man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend.
The court was notified that Sobressa Bosman died while in the holding cells at the Hartswater police station.
The National Prosecuting Authority did not reveal the cause of death.
Bosman was accused of the fatal stabbing of Faith Davids, his 29-year-old pregnant girlfriend.
“It is alleged that on November 25 2023, at about 3.30am , the deceased was with a cousin at their home. The accused joined them and an argument ensued. The parties started to fight, and the accused stabbed his girlfriend several times. The victim was taken to hospital where she was declared dead. The matter was reported to the police and the accused was arrested,” said NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.
The 27-year-old accused was to make a formal bail application in the Hartswater district court and was facing a charge of murder.
Senokoatsane said the accused died while police investigations were continuing into the matter.
“The matter will now be closed as the accused has passed on before the investigations were concluded,” said Senokoatsane.
TimesLIVE
Charges against man who murdered pregnant girlfriend dropped after he dies in holding cells
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
TimesLIVE
