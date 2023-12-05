Crashes second-highest cause of death by injury for Cape Town children

Car crashes have been identified in a study as the second leading cause of death by injury for Capetonian children under 10.

And at this age, boys were more likely than girls to be killed as pedestrians, according to the study by University of Cape Town (UCT) PhD graduate-in-waiting Zulfah Albertyn-Blanchard.

“I found that the injury mortality pattern for children differed depending on age,” she said. The Klipfontein health sub-district, specifically Nyanga, had the greatest burden of child injury death for adolescent males (aged 15-17), driven by homicidal stabbings.

One of the city's oldest townships, Nyanga, historically known as the “murder capital” of South Africa, was found to have a high risk of childhood injury as a densely populated informal settlement.

Titled “The spatial distribution of injury burden of children in the western geographic service area, City of Cape Town (2011-2015)”, the study found that most child injury deaths were in the Klipfontein health sub-district, with homicides more likely than any other form of fatal injury among children.

Referring to Nyanga as the area at greatest risk of childhood injury deaths, Albertyn-Blanchard said this was “partly due to severe deprivation linked to poverty and structural inequalities that underpin the lack of infrastructure and resources, and increased violence ... in the community”.

In the five years before 2018 1,473 homicides were recorded in the Nyanga precinct. But over the past four financial years the murder rate has fallen by more than a third (34%), and there were 131 murders recorded in 2022.

Road-related crashes were the second-highest cause of premature death among children — those aged five to nine were more likely to die or be injured in a traffic-related incident than any other age group. Most of these incidents happened in the afternoons, evenings and on weekends.

Teenage boys aged 15-17 on the other hand were more likely to die from homicide mainly due to sharp force injuries. Just more than. 50% of child injury deaths were found to be unintentional.

Most transport-related deaths occurred during the day across all age groups.