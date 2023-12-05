Crashes second-highest cause of death by injury for Cape Town children
Study finds Nyanga is a place where 'teenage boys die violently'
Car crashes have been identified in a study as the second leading cause of death by injury for Capetonian children under 10.
And at this age, boys were more likely than girls to be killed as pedestrians, according to the study by University of Cape Town (UCT) PhD graduate-in-waiting Zulfah Albertyn-Blanchard.
“I found that the injury mortality pattern for children differed depending on age,” she said. The Klipfontein health sub-district, specifically Nyanga, had the greatest burden of child injury death for adolescent males (aged 15-17), driven by homicidal stabbings.
One of the city's oldest townships, Nyanga, historically known as the “murder capital” of South Africa, was found to have a high risk of childhood injury as a densely populated informal settlement.
Titled “The spatial distribution of injury burden of children in the western geographic service area, City of Cape Town (2011-2015)”, the study found that most child injury deaths were in the Klipfontein health sub-district, with homicides more likely than any other form of fatal injury among children.
Referring to Nyanga as the area at greatest risk of childhood injury deaths, Albertyn-Blanchard said this was “partly due to severe deprivation linked to poverty and structural inequalities that underpin the lack of infrastructure and resources, and increased violence ... in the community”.
In the five years before 2018 1,473 homicides were recorded in the Nyanga precinct. But over the past four financial years the murder rate has fallen by more than a third (34%), and there were 131 murders recorded in 2022.
Road-related crashes were the second-highest cause of premature death among children — those aged five to nine were more likely to die or be injured in a traffic-related incident than any other age group. Most of these incidents happened in the afternoons, evenings and on weekends.
Teenage boys aged 15-17 on the other hand were more likely to die from homicide mainly due to sharp force injuries. Just more than. 50% of child injury deaths were found to be unintentional.
Most transport-related deaths occurred during the day across all age groups.
“I found that children of a certain age are more vulnerable than others, especially males living in low socioeconomic areas. Therefore, there is an urgent need for more sustainable and representative national injury surveillance to be integrated with routine health information systems. The monitoring of the child injury burden in South Africa needs to be strengthened,” she said.
Albertyn-Blanchard said the study was the first of its kind in South Africa and the City of Cape Town would use a spatial conceptual framework to explore childhood injury mortality, specifically for the transport burden.
Determinants in the study covered demographic factors such as age and gender but also economic ones like deprivation and other elements such as the number of road lanes. It analysed the injury burden experienced by children aged 17 and younger in Cape Town between 2011 and 2015.
The injury profile of children was examined using data from the Salt River state mortuary across four sub-health districts of Cape Town: Klipfontein, Mitchells Plain, Southern and Western.
It used the child death review data to determine the mortality profile of children aged 17 and under. The Childsafe data was used to determine the morbidity profile for children under 13, specifically in road crashes.
“Males are more likely to be involved in both fatal and non-fatal pedestrian road traffic crash incidents compared to females. I found that children of a certain age are more vulnerable than others, especially males living in low socioeconomic areas,” said Albertyn-Blanchard, who will graduate on December 14 with a PhD in paediatrics.
She said to prevent child injuries, measures should be designed relative to the child's developmental stage and other factors such as urban planning, transport and education.
“Children need safe spaces that protect them during play, walking between school and home, and in the home,” she said.
Prof Shanaaz Mathews, a leading expert in children’s rights and Albertyn-Blanchard's supervisor, said: “This study has shown the importance of a child-centred analysis of injury mortality data. Children have for too long been invisible in our injury burden response, and early intervention to avert these preventable deaths is critical.”
TimesLIVE