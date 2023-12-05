South Africa

Second suspect in Ben Gumbi murder case abandons bail bid

05 December 2023 - 21:26 By TimesLIVE
A second man accused of murdering Rustenburg businessman Ben Gumbi has abandoned his bail application. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

Thabani Gwala, the second man accused of murdering businessman Ben Gumbi, abandoned his bail bid when he appeared in the Rustenburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.   

Gwala, 30, was arrested in Johannesburg on November 16. His matter was postponed until January 9 for further investigation and to be combined with that of the first accused, Sibongiseni Ngubane, 33.

Gumbi was shot dead by two men in front of Platō Coffee in Rustenburg on August 23. Ngubane was arrested in connection with Gumbi's murder on September 12 in Germiston after attending a court case in which he is facing a charge of armed robbery. He was denied bail on October 6.

Ngubane also has a pending case of possession of a firearm and ammunition in Alberton.

TimesLIVE

