South Africa

Chief justice Raymond Zondo media briefing

05 December 2023 - 11:20 By TIMESLIVE
Chief justice Raymond Zondo is briefing the media at the judges' conference at Sun City Resort in North West.

The judicial gathering starts on Tuesday and is expected to wrap up on Thursday.

