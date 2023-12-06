South Africa

Foster father jailed after wife believes child, reports him to police for sexual assaults

06 December 2023 - 14:17 By TimesLIVE
The girl secured justice after her foster mom took her seriously when she spoke up. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thainoipho

Sexual assault, child grooming and rape led to a 50-year-old Free State foster father's sentence of 14 years' imprisonment.

He was jailed after his 15-year-old victim and her foster mother went to the Parys police station to open a case.

Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the man touched the child inappropriately while the foster mother was at work in January, but stopped when she protested. However, he molested her on two other occasions.

“The child did not inform her foster mom due to being threatened that she will be hurt if she informs anyone about what he is doing to her,” said Kareli.

In February, however, she raised the courage to inform her foster mother.

“Her foster mom took the child to the Tumahole police station where cases of sexual assault and child grooming were registered.”

The case was handled by Sgt Bongani Zwai of the Tumahole family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, working with prosecutor Seviwe Mdazuka.

TimesLIVE

