South Africa

ID obtains racketeering certificate in R56m police branding case

06 December 2023 - 16:17 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Investigating Directorate says the 65 people charged in connection with the R56m police vehicle branding case will now also face additional charges of racketeering. File photo
The Investigating Directorate says the 65 people charged in connection with the R56m police vehicle branding case will now also face additional charges of racketeering. File photo
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla

The Investigating Directorate (ID) announced on Wednesday it has been granted a racketeering certificate from the acting national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) in the R56m police vehicle branding case.

To proceed with a charge of racketeering, a certificate of racketeering has to be obtained from the NDPP in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The ID says the branding case was initially placed on the roll in June 2020 and reinstated on August 4 2022.

“The accused will now be facing additional charges of racketeering above and beyond the charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering connected to the police car branding case,” ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said. 

She said the number of accused is now 65, as opposed to the original 71, as some have died and the state withdrew charges against others.

“The case centres on allegations of manipulating procurement documents for the branding of police vehicles and providing false price quotations for the SA Police Service.”

These alleged criminal activities occurred more than 200 times between April 2016 and 2019. There were also other contracts for various services such as palisade fencing installation, state motor vehicle repairs, gardening services, forklift servicing, and painting services, with a total value of R56m. 

The matter has been transferred to the Pretoria high court and will be heard on May 13. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Investigating Directorate 'lacks skills, capacity' to tackle state-capture fraud cases

The Investigating Directorate (ID) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) urgently needs to boost its capacity and acquire specialised skills to ...
News
1 week ago

Never in 100 years will the NPA nail me, says Matshela Koko

Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko says there’s no evidence to support the corruption charges against him.
News
1 week ago

Shamila Batohi in spotlight as ID vows R2.2bn Koko corruption case isn't over

National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi is in the spotlight after another high-profile state capture case was struck off the court roll.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Clean water? These are the top-performing municipalities South Africa
  3. Former KPMG partner found guilty of misconduct on VBS loan admits guilt South Africa
  4. Sting operation thwarts 'trafficking' of 443 children from Zimbabwe to SA in 42 ... South Africa
  5. ‘Bus drivers should have been arrested’: Motsoaledi on Zimbabwe minors travel ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill
Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street