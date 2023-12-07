South Africa

Husband of slain Toti pastor to wait until January for bail application

07 December 2023 - 14:50 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Werner de Jager made a brief appearance in the Amazimtoti magistrate's court on Thursday. He was denied bail.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Hopes of spending Christmas and the new year with family for the husband of slain NG Kerk Suidkus’ Rev Liezel de Jager were dealt a heavy blow in the Amanzimtoti magistrate's court on Thursday.

Werner de Jager is charged with the October 2021 murder of the 38-year-old pastor who was found with cuts and strangulation marks on her neck shortly after a morning jog. It is understood her two daughters were inside the house when she was attacked. None of her possessions was missing. 

State prosecutor Nhlanhla Mkhize told the court they couldn't proceed with a bail application on account of an incomplete investigation.

“There is information which is being attended to by the investigating team which we have not received,” said Mkhize.

He also cited the address of the accused, his mental condition and another unrelated culpable homicide charge that the state plans to bring against De Jager.

Husband of slain Amanzimtoti pastor appears in the dock two years after her death

Werner de Jager appeared briefly in the Amanzimtoti magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the murder of his wife Liezel.
News
1 week ago

TimesLIVE understand that the case relates to a fatal accident after De Jager allegedly crashed into the back of an SUV.

De Jager’s legal counsel Andre May didn't oppose the postponement of bail. He, however, told the court his client continued to encounter problems with the supply of medication.

May said prisons officials had shown scepticism about the authenticity of his prescription, prompting him to arrange for a specialist doctor, who De Jager last consulted in October, to issue a new one.

Proceedings got off to a tense start as May expressed his misgivings about having media personnel recording while the court was in session.

“I have no problem of having the media present. Perhaps we should also have some order. The demeanour of the court should always be respected. It should not be a circus,” said May.

Magistrate Zama Nyuswa said she had previously granted media permission to record proceedings.

The matter was adjourned until January.

TimesLIVE

