Husband of slain Toti pastor to wait until January for bail application
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Hopes of spending Christmas and the new year with family for the husband of slain NG Kerk Suidkus’ Rev Liezel de Jager were dealt a heavy blow in the Amanzimtoti magistrate's court on Thursday.
Werner de Jager is charged with the October 2021 murder of the 38-year-old pastor who was found with cuts and strangulation marks on her neck shortly after a morning jog. It is understood her two daughters were inside the house when she was attacked. None of her possessions was missing.
State prosecutor Nhlanhla Mkhize told the court they couldn't proceed with a bail application on account of an incomplete investigation.
“There is information which is being attended to by the investigating team which we have not received,” said Mkhize.
He also cited the address of the accused, his mental condition and another unrelated culpable homicide charge that the state plans to bring against De Jager.
