Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and businessman husband are to divorce

Cabinet minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and her businessman husband Thato Abrahams are splitting up.

“After 11 years of marital union, It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to mutually and amicably end our marriage,” the pair said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is our united decision.

“While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. We part ways with mutual respect for each other and we remain good friends. We will cherish the memories we have shared together as husband and wife.”

The pair, who married in Mthatha in 2012, thanked family and friends “who have been on this journey with us from the very beginning”.

“We appreciate your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters.”

SEE: The couple together at the state of the nation address outside parliament in 2014: