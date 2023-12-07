South Africa

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and businessman husband are to divorce

07 December 2023 - 09:35 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, minister of small business development, at the 5th SA Investment Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg in April.
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, minister of small business development, at the 5th SA Investment Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg in April.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Cabinet minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and her businessman husband Thato Abrahams are splitting up.

“After 11 years of marital union, It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to mutually and amicably end our marriage,” the pair said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is our united decision.

“While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. We part ways with mutual respect for each other and we remain good friends. We will cherish the memories we have shared together as husband and wife.”

The pair, who married in Mthatha in 2012, thanked family and friends “who have been on this journey with us from the very beginning”.

“We appreciate your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters.”

SEE: The couple together at the state of the nation address outside parliament in 2014:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa uses reshuffle to cement the standing of competent women in government

President Cyril Ramaphosa’ cabinet reshuffle is laying the foundation for women to play a far more prominent role in political affairs.
News
8 months ago

Relief ahead for small businesses grappling with load-shedding, says Ndabeni-Abrahams

Small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams  said she and her team are trying to find solutions aimed at lessening the devastating ...
News
10 months ago

We're a nation too keen to make private affairs public knowledge

My friends and I were shocked by the obsession over communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' WhatsApp being hacked ...
Ideas
3 years ago

Hackers found 'naughty' messages on Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' WhatsApp, but no nudes

Those who hacked communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ WhatsApp found “naughty” messages between herself and her ...
Politics
3 years ago

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to subject herself to integrity committee to deal with corruption

Communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said she would subject herself to the ANC's integrity committee after ...
Politics
3 years ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Clean water? These are the top-performing municipalities South Africa
  3. Sting operation thwarts 'trafficking' of 443 children from Zimbabwe to SA in 42 ... South Africa
  4. Israel mounts fiercest attacks so far in Gaza war against Hamas World
  5. ‘Bus drivers should have been arrested’: Motsoaledi on Zimbabwe minors travel ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill
Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street