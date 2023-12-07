South Africa

WATCH | 'Beating a grown man was not part of my plans for the day,' says woman in altercation with taxi driver

07 December 2023 - 10:08
A Durban woman allegedly beat up a minibus taxi driver after a collision.
A Durban woman allegedly beat up a minibus taxi driver in the road after a collision. 

It is alleged the incident took place on Wednesday in Umhlanga.

Video footage was captured on a cellphone.

The video went viral on social media on Wednesday where it received mixed reaction and left many wondering what led to the altercation with the taxi driver. 

In the video, a woman in a building opposite the scene screams: “Yes wena girl, mshaye, ushayise imoto yakho” (yes girl, beat him up. He knocked your car over).

The woman involved in the altercation took to social media to explain what happened.

“[A] taxi drove straight into me at high speed in the middle of the road. Robots were not working. I took my turn entering the road and he appeared from nowhere and hit me. My car landed on the pavement,” she wrote on her X (Twitter) account. 

She said her right hand hurt after the incident. 

“I haven't been in a physical altercation in years. Beating a grown man was not part of my plans for the day,” she said, adding she believes everyone is sick of taxi bullying. 

Attempts by TimesLIVE to speak to the woman were unsuccessful as she didn't answer her phone.

