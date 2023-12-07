The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is briefing the media amid reports the cash-strapped force spent an estimated R5m on guest houses, catering, allowances, buses and a fly-past at the funeral of a top general in the Eastern Cape.
WATCH LIVE | R5m on a funeral? Cash-strapped SANDF briefs media
