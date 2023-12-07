Woman, 82, arrested for allegedly spending relative's RAF payout

A pensioner has appeared in court on a charge of fraud after allegedly spending a R255,000 Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout meant to compensate a relative injured in a minibus taxi accident.
Mavis Ganyaza, 82, appeared in the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday.
The complainant was taken to hospital for medical treatment after the crash on January 22 2020 in the Sigubudwini area in Mthatha.
“She approached attorneys in Mthatha to lodge a claim with the RAF on her behalf,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.
Inquiring about the status of her claim in December 2021, she was told by the attorneys it had been successful and compensation was paid into a bank account. However, she had no knowledge of the account.
An investigation by the Hawks revealed the funds were deposited to Ganyaza, a close relative.
“The accused allegedly intentionally misappropriated the cash for her own benefit which resulted in the victim being prejudiced of R255,000. The investigation further exposed that the accused intentionally submitted documents to the attorneys pretending to be the rightful claimant,” said Mhlakuvana.
Ganyaza was arrested on Wednesday and was released on warning after appearing in court.
The case was postponed to January 29.
TimesLIVE
