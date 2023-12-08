South Africa

Shoot-out at Durban school leaves teacher and suspected robber wounded

08 December 2023 - 15:32 By TIMESLIVE
A shoot-out at a primary school near Klaarwater, Durban, left one teacher and a suspected robber injured.
Image: ALS Paramedics

A shoot-out at a Durban primary school between staff and suspected robbers left a teacher and a gunman wounded.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they arrived at Mawelewele primary school, outside Klaarwater at about 11.30am on Friday.

“It is alleged that armed men entered the school and robbed people of cellphones and laptops. While leaving there was an exchange of shots between teachers, security and the suspects.

“As a result of the shooting two people were wounded. One teacher is believed to have been shot and was rushed privately to hospital before paramedics arrived.”

He said the second man, believed to be a suspect, was shot multiple times. He was treated by paramedics. 

Police were in attendance.

