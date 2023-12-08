South Africa

Tsepo Monaheng appointed Denel CEO

08 December 2023 - 18:52 By TimesLIVE
Safcol CEO Tsepo Monaheng has been appointed as CEO of state owned arms company Denel.
Image: Safcol

Tsepo Monaheng has been appointed as the new Group CEO of Denel Group, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Friday.

He spoke favourably of Monaheng, saying he brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having recently served as CEO of state-owned forestry company Safcol since 2017. 

Monaheng's corporate experience also includes time as chief engineer, deputy CEO and CEO of Denel Dynamics, a division of Denel. 

The ministry said Monaheng's appointment will be effective as soon as he has concluded his commitments at Safcol. His educational qualifications include an MBA and a BSc in electronic engineering. 

The search for the CEO attracted 67 responses, of which 34 candidates met the criteria for the position as advertised. The search concluded with a shortlist of the top four candidates, from which the board recommended Monaheng. 

“The appointment of Mr Monaheng underscores our commitment as government to put Denel on a firm strategic path as we reposition the company to expand its manufacturing capacity and build on the progress we have seen since its recapitalisation earlier this year,” Gordhan said. 

He said Denel is one of the strategic state-owned entities.

“We wish to see it reclaim its position as a provider of critical defence capabilities to our country. The Denel board needs to focus on building an executive team that consists of professional, skilled, and capable people who will drive Denel to become operationally efficient and financially sustainable” Gordhan said. 

 TimesLIVE 

